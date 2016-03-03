loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 38889 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Glacier White

Full Service History, Bluetooth Connectivity, Sport Styling Kit, Voice Activation, Boot Spoiler, Half Leather, Rear Parking Sensors, 19" Alloy Wheels, Sport Steering Wheel, Front Sport Seats, Alarm, Automatic Headlamps, Sport Exhaust, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, Traction Control, Front Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Tinted Windows, Air Conditioning, On Board Computer, Complementary Accident Assist., Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Radio CD Player, Front Cup Holders, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), 4 Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Deadlocks, Locking Wheel Nuts, Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit., *Other Models Available:

  • Ad ID
    407790
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    38889 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
