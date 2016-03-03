AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 38889 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Glacier White
Full Service History, Bluetooth Connectivity, Sport Styling Kit, Voice Activation, Boot Spoiler, Half Leather, Rear Parking Sensors, 19" Alloy Wheels, Sport Steering Wheel, Front Sport Seats, Alarm, Automatic Headlamps, Sport Exhaust, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, Traction Control, Front Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Tinted Windows, Air Conditioning, On Board Computer, Complementary Accident Assist., Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Radio CD Player, Front Cup Holders, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), 4 Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Deadlocks, Locking Wheel Nuts, Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit., *Other Models Available:
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Hull East
HU87QF
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016