AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 62931 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE

Servotronic speed related PAS, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Black styling pack - TT,The Audi TT coupe is a modern and attractive two-door with one of the best interiors and comes fitted with plenty of desirable features.

  • Ad ID
    417886
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62931 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£12,500

Doves Volvo Croydon
South Croydon, CR26EE, Surrey
United Kingdom

