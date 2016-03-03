AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 62931 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE
Servotronic speed related PAS, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Black styling pack - TT,The Audi TT coupe is a modern and attractive two-door with one of the best interiors and comes fitted with plenty of desirable features.
Invicta Honda & Mazda Maidstone
Maidstone, ME159NW, Kent
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016