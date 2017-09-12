AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr

Accessories

Nicholas Charles Cars are delighted to offer this Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition 3dr. Specification on this immaculate vehicle includes: Upgrades - Audi Excl. Leather Pack. 1 in Fine Nappa/Alcantara, Heated Front Seats, Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Mob. Tel. Prep. Low/Bluetooth/Voice Control, 2 owners, Standard Features - 19in 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with 255/35 R19 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Front Fog Lights, Front Sports Seats, Sports Suspension, Black Styling Package, Audi Warranty - 2 Years/up to 60000 Miles, Drivers Airbag, Drivers Information System (DIS), Retractable Rear Spoiler, Front Passengers Airbag with De - Activation Switch, 3 - Spoke Flat - Bottom Leather - Steering Wheel, Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime - Running Lights, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), BOSE Surround Sound System, Servotronic Steering - Power - Steering with Speed - Dependent Control, Electronic Climate Control, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Multi - Function Steering Wheel for Audio, Anti - Slip Regulation (ASR) Traction Control, Third Brake Light, Front Floor Mats, Anti Lock Brake System (ABS), Sound Package, Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Steering Wheel Adjustable for Height and Reach, Split - Folding Rear Seats, Electric Front Windows, Privacy Glass, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front ISOFIX, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Tyre Mobility System, Symphony Radio, Central Door Locking Remote, Immobiliser, Matt Brushed Aluminium Inlays, Side Airbags for Front Seats, Headlight Washers, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints Front and Rear, Door Mirrors - Electrically Operated and Heated, iPod Connection. 4 seats, Grey, This vehicle comes with 2 sets of keys, and all original manuals and wallet. All cars come with a 12-month MOT and pre-sale service, we offer extended warranty and our extensive pre-sale inspections of our cars ensure that you can buy with confidence, all of which are HPI Clear. Get in touch with our sales team for further information.