AUDI TT 2.0T FSI *9 SERVICES & BLUETOOTH*

£7,995
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI *9 SERVICES & BLUETOOTH* Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 80620 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: BLACK

Fully Serviced on 9 occasions, Features include Bluetooth Connection, ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Half Leather Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Supplied with 2 keys, With Our Ongoing Success At Just Audi VW We Want To Make Sure We Keep Delivering. Our Ever Growing Stock Undergoes The Same Level Of Preparation & With Our In House Master Technicians & Diagnostics Equipment, You Can Be Sure Our Vehicles Will Meet Your Expectations. Finance Is Available from Leading Providers & Part Exchanges From Any Make & Model Are Welcome. Extended Warranties with The RAC And Paint & Fabric Protection From Diamondbrite Are Available. For More Information Or To Book A Test Drive Please Call Our Team On 01522 246777

  • Ad ID
    327489
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    80620 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Just Audi VW
Lincoln, LN24JA, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

