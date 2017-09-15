AUDI TT 2.0T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 130000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLUE
Heated Leather Seats, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Trip Computer, Retractable Bootlid Spoiler, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Speed sensitive power steering, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front floor mats, Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather door handle inner base, Leather handbrake grip, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, S-Tronic steering wheel mounted paddles, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre mobility system,Audi TT 2.0T FSI 2dr S Tronic
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...