loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2.0T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto

Compare this car
£5,669
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 130000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Heated Leather Seats, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Trip Computer, Retractable Bootlid Spoiler, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Speed sensitive power steering, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front floor mats, Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather door handle inner base, Leather handbrake grip, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, S-Tronic steering wheel mounted paddles, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre mobility system,Audi TT 2.0T FSI 2dr S Tronic

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328397
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    130000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed