AUDI TT 2.0T FSI 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 92480 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver
30 Day Exchange, 99 deposit secures this vehicle, Main Dealer Guarantee, Full Service History, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, 17" Alloy Wheels, Radio CD Player, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Front Fog Lights, Metallic Paint, Leather Steering Wheel, Storage Compartment, Cup Holders, Heated Rear Window, Colour Coded Bumpers, Reach & Rake Steering Wheel, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Front & Side Airbags, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask for a Test Drive Today, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, *Other Models Available
Evans Halshaw Citroen Stockton
TS183RT
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016