loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0T FSI 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

STUNNING CONDITION, FULL SERVICE HISTORY 8 SERVICE 7 OF THEM AUDI MAIN DEALER, CAM-BELT DONE IN NOV-2012 BY AUDI, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, HPI CLEAR, ABSOLUTE PLEASURE TO DRIVE. FINANCE AVAILABLE, RAC WARRANTY AVAILABLE, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME., Upgrades - Tyre Pressure Control, Sports Suspension, Metallic Paint, Sat Nav System, Heated Front Seats, Red Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, Alarm, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front), Computer (Driver Information System), Traction Control System, Sports seats, Parking aid, Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, Air conditioning. 2 seats, Black, WE ARE LOCATED NEAR GATWICK AIRPORT, OPEN 7 DAYS..

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401616
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,750

LAN Motors Ltd
Horley, RH69RS, Surrey
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!