AUDI TT 2.0T FSI 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0T FSI 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 71410 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Climate Control., Front Fog Lights., Electric Window Front., Part Service History - 7 stamps, 2 x Keys with Car., Central Locking., Electric Heated Mirrors., 17? Alloy Wheels., CD Player., Power Steering., 24 Month Guarantee Available., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit., Other Models Available.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407785
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    71410 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£8,011

Evans Halshaw Renault Doncaster
Doncaster, DN45JH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

