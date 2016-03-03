loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI T Black Edition Quattro 3dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI T Black Edition Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 42660 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

ABS, ASR Traction Control, Body Styling Kit, EDL Traction Control, Electric Front Windows, First Aid Kit, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Warning Triangle, Driver's Information System, Sports Exhaust System, Locking Wheel Bolts, Service Interval Indicator, Privacy Glass, Body Colour Bumpers, Leather Handbrake Grip, Front Side Airbags, Fasten Seatbelt Reminder, Rake/reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Electronic Climate Control (ECC), Leather Interior Door Handles, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Door Mirrors, ESP, Front Head Restraints, Jack And Tool Kit, Split Folding Rear Seat, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Thatcham Cat.1 Alarm, Tyre Mobility System, Leather Centre Console Armrest, BOSE Surround Sound, Black Brake Calipers, Servotronic Speed Related PAS, Aluminium Door Mirror Housings, Scuff Plates With Metal Inlays, Retractable Rear Spoiler, Enhanced Braking System, Short-shift Manual Gearbox, 3 Spoke Flat Bottom Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel, Symphony Ll Radio + 6CD Autochanger With MP3 Compatibility, Tailpipes On Left And Right Side With Chrome Finish, Matt Brushed Aluminium Inlay, Auxiliary Input Socket, Bluetooth Interface For Hands Free Telephone, Xenon Plus Headlights Including Headlight Washers + Auto-dynamic Headlight Levelling + Exterior Light Styling Pack, SD Card Slot, Audi Magnetic Ride S Version, Black Styling Pack - TT, Front Sports Seats, Height Adjustable Front Seats, Silk Nappa Leather Upholstery, Aluminium/leather Gear Knob, Solid Paint, Black Headlining, Front Passenger Seat Isofix Location Point, Front Passenger Airbag Deactivation, IPod Connection, Extended Leather Pack - Black, 19" 7 Twin-spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels, Floor Mats With Leather Piping,Black, GREAT LOOKS, FABULOUS INTERIOR AND SPORTY PERFORMANCE MAKE FOR A COMPLETE PACKAGE, Upgrades - Extended Leather Package - Coloured, Tyre-Pressure Monitoring Sys. w/Display in the DIS, Pearlescent Paint, 3 owners, Service history, Standard Features - Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Electric Front Windows, Electric door mirrors, Heated front seats, Radio, CD Player. 4 seats, EST. SINCE 1988, STOCKING OVER 200 CARS, CROSSROADS MOTORS IS AN INDEPENDENT FAMILY RUN BUSINESS. WITH EXTENSIVE KNOWLEDGE WE STRIVE FOR A POSITIVE BUYING EXPERIENCE & AFTERCARE, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, FULL VALET, HPI CHECK, FINANCE FACILITIES AND AA EXTENDED WARRANTIES

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    42660 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,495

Crossroads Motors
TN254BB, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!