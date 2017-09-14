AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Sport 3dr Manual

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Sport 3dr Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 36700 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: White
Electronic Climate Control,COMFORT PACKAGE,Concert Radio AM/FM Twin Tuner with TP Memo Fn,3-Spoke Leather Sports Multi-Fun. Steering Wheel,Drivers Information System (DIS),Mobile Telephone Prep. - Bluetooth Interface,Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather,Rear Parking Sensors,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirrors,Thatcham Category 1 Alarm,Electric Front Windows,17in x 8J 5 - Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels with 245/50 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts,Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player - Radio - AUX - IN Socket
Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...