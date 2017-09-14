AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 39000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Volcano Red
Servotronic speed related PAS, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot,Our Audi TT has full service history and is fitted with a generous host of optional features. Call us today to arrange your test drive.
Bury Motor Park
Bury, BL97DF, Lancashire
United Kingdom
