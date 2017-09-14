loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Sport 2dr

Compare this car
£11,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 39000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Volcano Red

Accessories

Servotronic speed related PAS, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot,Our Audi TT has full service history and is fitted with a generous host of optional features. Call us today to arrange your test drive.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325140
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Bury Motor Park
Bury, BL97DF, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed