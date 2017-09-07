AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI S Tronic 3dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI S Tronic 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, SPORT SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFT, HALF LEATHER / SUEDE INTERIOR, REAR PARKING SENSORS, 1 owner, Climate Control, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (17in). 4 seats, MOT JULY 2018, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, LAST SERVICED ON 14K BY MAIN DEALER AUDI, CAMEBLT CHANGED, PREVIOUS MOT'S AVAILABLE, HPI CLEAR, SPARE KEY, 1 OWNER FROM NEW. LOCATION: HEATHVIEW - ACCESS ROAD TO NESTLEDOWN BOARDING KENNELS, EASTBOURNE ROAD, BLINDLEY HEATH, LINGFIELD, RH7 6LG. SEE WEBSITE FOR DIRECTIONS. MORE CARS AVAILABLE ON M CARS SURREY WEBSITE, Website: www.mcarssurrey.co.uk Mob: 07879 221 798 Tel: 01342 836 076 -VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY-, 10,749 p/x welcome
M Cars Surrey Ltd
Lingfield, RH76LG, Surrey
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...