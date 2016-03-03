loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI S LINE S TRONIC COUPE PETROL Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI S LINE S TRONIC COUPE PETROL Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Audi service history, serviced at 7k, 13k, 19k, 25k, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Electronic Climate Control, 3 months warranty, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Audi service history, serviced at 7k, 13k, 19k, 25k, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Electronic Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, 18in x 9J 5 - Double Spoke Design Alloy Wheels with 245/40 R18 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Concert Radio with Single Front - Loading CD Player, MP3 File Compatibility and Active Front and Rear Speakers, AUX - IN Socket, Drivers Information System (DIS), Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved. 4 seats, Blue with black 1/2 leather interior, 4 Front car sales ltd is a privately owned business and has been operating since 1983. All cars for sale with us are HPI clear and VOSA mileage checked. We always have over 100 BMWs and AUDIs in stock and all cars are ready to drive away today. We can arrange competitive finance and 5 day drive away cover (subject to terms and conditions). Extended warranties and GAP/RTI protection is available up to 3 years. For more pictures and a video of this car please visit our website at www.4frontcarsales.co.uk or call us on 020 88511234. We are open 7 days a week including bank holidays and can be reached after hours on 07523528900. You can reserve this car with a 250.00 refundable deposit, 16,990 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404301
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£16,990

4 Front Car Sales BMW, Mini & Audi
SE93AL, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!