AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI S Line S Tronic 3dr Automatic

£24,495
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI S Line S Tronic 3dr Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Black, MYTHOS BLACK WITH ALCANTARA/ LEATHER INTERIOR !! SUPPLIED WITH AN AUDI MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY !! ALSO HAS THE BENEFIT OF THE MANUFACTURES WARRANTY UNTIL APRIL 2018 OR 60000 MILES !! STUNNUNG LOOKING CAR WITH A GREAT SPECIFICATION!!, Upgrades - AUDI NAVIGATION HIGH, Privacy Glass, Heated Front Seats, Technology Package featuring Audi Connect, Audi Parking System Plus Rear, FRONT CENTRE ARMREST, BLUE TOOTH TELEPHONE PREP, 4 WAY LUMBER SUPPORT, 2 owners, Standard Features - Manual Air Conditioning, Start - Stop System, DAB Digital Radio, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, 19in x 9J 5 - Arm Star Design Alloy Wheels with 245/35 R19 Tyres and Anti-Theft Bolts, Rain Sensors, MMI Radio - Single CD Player and Two SDXC Memory Card Readers, MP3, WMA and AAC Compatible, Audi Music Interface, Anti - Theft Alarm, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Preparation, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather with S Line Embossing and Contrasting Silver Stitching, Electric Front Windows, Keyless Go - Start/Stop Button. 4 seats, All our vehicles have passed a comprehensive multi point workshop inspection with ECU diagnostic examination, full road test, are HPi clear, and have a guaranteed mileage. They are supplied fully valeted to the highest standards and include up to date servicing with a long MOT. We are regulated by the FCA so are able to arrange a number of flexible finance options designed to spread the cost of your purchase including 0% deposit deals! We also offer a selection of other products for our customers

  • Ad ID
    330392
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP,
United Kingdom

