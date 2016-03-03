AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION Manual

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 37132 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: GREY
Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, Bose Sound System, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Up to 3 year Platinum warranty available on this vehicle, COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, DAB Digital Radio, Privacy Glass, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Twin exhaust pipes, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat
JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016