AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION Manual

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 37132 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: GREY

Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, Bose Sound System, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Up to 3 year Platinum warranty available on this vehicle, COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, DAB Digital Radio, Privacy Glass, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Twin exhaust pipes, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat

  • Ad ID
    411350
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37132 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
