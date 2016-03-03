AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI GOOD & BAD CREDIT FROM

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI GOOD & BAD CREDIT FROM Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 55000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black
Stunning Audi TT 2.0 TFSI 2008/58 low miles 55k full service history in the best colour combo, metallic black with cranberry red leather, alloy wheel upgrade. MOT and Service included in the price. Good quality, reliable used cars for sale at an extremely fair price in Gosforth in Newcastle. Visit https://www.carcredit365.com, call 0191 4477150 or email info@carcredit365.com for more details. Cruise Control,Alloy Wheels,Electric Mirrors,CD Player,Climate Control,Elec Windows,Leather Interior,Multi-Function Steering Wheel,Power Steering,Central Locking,Front Fog Lights,Traction Control
Tyneside Autoparc
NE35HE
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016