loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Exclusive Line Roadster 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Exclusive Line Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Black, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + FULL BLACK LEATHER +, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Electronic Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, 17in x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Upholstery - Two - Tone Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Drivers Information System (DIS). 2 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 7,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420671
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£7,995

Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!