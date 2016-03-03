AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Exclusive Line Roadster 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Exclusive Line Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Black, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + FULL BLACK LEATHER +, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Electronic Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, 17in x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Upholstery - Two - Tone Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Drivers Information System (DIS). 2 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 7,995
Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016