AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI EXCLUSIVE LINE 2008

£5,990
condor grey, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, BLACK HALF LEATHERE/SUEDE INTERIOR, 6 SPEED, Electronic Climate Control, Cruise control, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Electric windows, electric mirrors, Power steering, Remote central locking, 3 - Spoke Sports Flat - Bottom Design Steering Wheel, Drivers Information System (DIS), privacy glass, ABS, front fog lights,RECENT SERVICE WITH NEW CAMBELT AND WATERPUMP, DRIVES SUPERB, UK DELIVERY AVAILABLE, CALL DEAN ANYTIME FOR MORE INFO OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE 01617244410 OR 07831197709 P/X WELCOME, DELIVERY AVAILABLE,ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED.

  • Ad ID
    305559
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/08/2017
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    95236 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.998
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TFSI EXCLUSIVE LINE
Pine Street Garage, Pine Street, Radcliffe, Manchester M26 2UW
M26 2UW, Lancashire
United Kingdom

