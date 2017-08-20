AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI EXCLUSIVE LINE 2008

condor grey, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, BLACK HALF LEATHERE/SUEDE INTERIOR, 6 SPEED, Electronic Climate Control, Cruise control, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Electric windows, electric mirrors, Power steering, Remote central locking, 3 - Spoke Sports Flat - Bottom Design Steering Wheel, Drivers Information System (DIS), privacy glass, ABS, front fog lights,RECENT SERVICE WITH NEW CAMBELT AND WATERPUMP, DRIVES SUPERB, UK DELIVERY AVAILABLE, CALL DEAN ANYTIME FOR MORE INFO OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE 01617244410 OR 07831197709 P/X WELCOME, DELIVERY AVAILABLE,ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED.
Pine Street Garage, Pine Street, Radcliffe, Manchester M26 2UW
M26 2UW, Lancashire
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...