AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Black, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels (19in), Privacy Glass, Silk Nappa Leather Upholstery, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, iPod Connection. 4 seats, Audi Large Screen, Satellite Navigation, Audi Blue Tooth Hands Free Phone System, Full Black Leather Interior with White Stitching and Heated Front Seats, ''Bose'' Speaker Up Grade, Six Disc CD Player, Aux Connection, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning-Climate Control, ''Xenon'' Headlamps, LED front Driving Lights, Alloy Wheels, Front Fog Lights, Selectible Magnetic Sport Suspension, Paddle Shift Controls, Electric Windows, Electric Heated Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Front and Side Airbags, Switchable Passenger Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Folding Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Immobiliser, Alarm, Only Two Former Keepers From New, Service History-Just Serviced, MOT November 2018, Beautiful Car in Excellent Condition, All Vehicles Multipoint Checked and HPi Clear, Part Exchange Welcome, Finance Arranged, All Major Credit/Debit Cards Accepted, Warranty, Ruislip Middx HA4 8JR., 17,990 ono

  • Ad ID
    404143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Howard Dean Car Sales
Ruislip, HA48JR, Middlesex
United Kingdom

