AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition Roadster 2dr

£15,395
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Black Edition Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 14468 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Black, Heated seats, Upgrades - PLUS 397 POUNDS FOR 12 MONTHS WARRANTY, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Acoustic Parking System Rear, Electronic Climate Control, Drivers Information System (DIS), Concert Radio AM/FM Twin Tuner with TP Memo Fn, Alcantara Leather Upholstery, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Audi Symphony Radio, 19in x 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with 255/35 R19 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Electric Front Windows, Aux-in Connection. 2 seats, Others in stock please check geyfords.co.uk, 15,395

  • Ad ID
    323479
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14468 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Geyfords
Wallington, SM69AQ, Surrey
United Kingdom

