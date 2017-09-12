AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition Roadster 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Black Edition Roadster 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 14468 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black
Black, Heated seats, Upgrades - PLUS 397 POUNDS FOR 12 MONTHS WARRANTY, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Acoustic Parking System Rear, Electronic Climate Control, Drivers Information System (DIS), Concert Radio AM/FM Twin Tuner with TP Memo Fn, Alcantara Leather Upholstery, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Audi Symphony Radio, 19in x 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with 255/35 R19 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Electric Front Windows, Aux-in Connection. 2 seats, Others in stock please check geyfords.co.uk, 15,395
Geyfords
Wallington, SM69AQ, Surrey
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...