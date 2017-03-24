AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI Black Edition

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI Black Edition Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

WOW WHAT A CAR! HUGE SPECIFICATION AND AMAZING PERFORMANCE. Benefitting from a full Audi Service History and long MOT, this vehicle has a huge list of specification and is offered in fantastic condition. This car is not for the faint hearted! Next MOT due 27/06/2018, Last serviced on 24/03/2017 at 18,824 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Black, SCM Yorkshire has over 20 years experience in the Motor Trade, all of our vehicles have been carefully sourced from manufacture main dealers. We are fully authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide financial solutions for all of your motoring needs and can help with all types of credit profiles. Part exchange is very welcome and we will endeavour to obtain you the very best possible valuation. All of our vehicles come with a Gold HPi Certificate. Any vehicle can be reserved with a fully refundable deposit of just 250., Please read our reviews on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SCMyorkshire, 15,990

  • Ad ID
    413438
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Harrogate Sport and Prestige
HG33QL, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

