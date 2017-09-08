AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 48453 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: GREY
VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.robertsoncarsales.co.uk FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND TO VIEW MORE STOCK,Fine Nappa Leather £550, Heated Front Seats, Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Paint Pearl Effect, Tyre Pressure Control, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Leather, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front
Robertson Car Sales
ML39HA,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...