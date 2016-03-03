loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 67000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Metallic Silver, **DUE IN PLEASE CALL** + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY +, 2 owners, Electronic Climate Control, Aux-in Connection, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, Drivers Information System (DIS), 17 x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres, Concert II Audio System - MP3 - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio. 4 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 8,295

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421627
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£8,295

Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom

