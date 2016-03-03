AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 117889 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, A GREAT VALUE GREAT SPEC AND GREAT CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT AUDIO TT COMPLETE WITH LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY ALONG WITH A FRESH 12 MONTH MOT.A VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED SO PLEASE CHECK OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS AND POP OVER FOR A FRIENDLY HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY, 1 owner, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Electronic Climate Control, Aux-in Connection, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, Drivers Information System (DIS), 17 x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres, Concert II Audio System - MP3 - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio. 4 seats, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK PART EXCHANGE WELCOME AND FINANCE ARRANGED.CALL 07718702658 DAY OR NIGHT, 5,700
Wirral Car Sales
Little Sutton, CH661NT, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016