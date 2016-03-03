AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black
Black, ONE FORMER KEEPER FROM NEW, FANTASTIC SERVICE HISTORY WITH 8 DOCUMENTED SERVICES, 2 REMOTE KEYS,, 2 owners, Black Part suede interior, Electronic Climate Control, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, Drivers Information System (DIS), 17 x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres, Concert II Audio System - MP3 - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio. 4 seats, 6,995 p/x welcome
G S L Autos
Bolton, BL53QH, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016