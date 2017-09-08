loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3dr

£5,995
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY HPI CHECKED, SERVICE HISTORY, MOT 1/2018, LOVELY TO DRIVE AND FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY,, 4 owners, Leather seats, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, 3 - Spoke Sports Flat - Bottom Design Steering Wheel, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Aluminium Laser Interior Detailing, Anti - Slip Regulation (ASR) Traction Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking - Remote, Central locking, Centre Console, Child locks & Isofix system, Concert II Audio System - MP3 - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio, Cruise control, Door Mirrors - Electrically Adjustable and Heated, Drivers Airbag, Drivers Information System (DIS), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Front ISOFIX, Front Passengers Airbag with De - Activation Switch, Front Side Airbags, Head Restraints - Front and Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather Front Centre Armrest, Lumbar support, Parking aid, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Retractable Rear Spoiler, Split - Folding Rear Seat, Sports seats, Third Brake Light, Traction control, Tyre Mobility System. 4 seats, 5,995

  • Ad ID
    315668
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
E.M.C Car Sales
Bagshot, GU195NJ, Surrey
United Kingdom

