AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY HPI CHECKED, SERVICE HISTORY, MOT 1/2018, LOVELY TO DRIVE AND FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY,, 4 owners, Leather seats, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, 3 - Spoke Sports Flat - Bottom Design Steering Wheel, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Aluminium Laser Interior Detailing, Anti - Slip Regulation (ASR) Traction Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking - Remote, Central locking, Centre Console, Child locks & Isofix system, Concert II Audio System - MP3 - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio, Cruise control, Door Mirrors - Electrically Adjustable and Heated, Drivers Airbag, Drivers Information System (DIS), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Front ISOFIX, Front Passengers Airbag with De - Activation Switch, Front Side Airbags, Head Restraints - Front and Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather Front Centre Armrest, Lumbar support, Parking aid, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Retractable Rear Spoiler, Split - Folding Rear Seat, Sports seats, Third Brake Light, Traction control, Tyre Mobility System. 4 seats, 5,995
E.M.C Car Sales
Bagshot, GU195NJ, Surrey
United Kingdom
