AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3DR AUTOMATIC

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3DR AUTOMATIC Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 70500 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Silver

70500 miles. Drives superb, in excellent condition inside and out, long mot, FREE 30 DAY GAP INSURANCE FROM INSURE THAT., Upgrades - Athletic Style Leather, DVD Sat Nav System, USB Connection, Standard Features - Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (17in). 4 seats, Silver, 2 KEYS FULL SERVICE HISTORY, LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, NIL DEPOSITS POSSIBLE, ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, CALL FOR MORE DETAILS., LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, £7,500 less Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Front Electric Windows, Fuel Computer, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Pollen Filter, Remote Boot Release, Split Rear Seats, Steering Column - Adjustable, CD Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Front Fog Lights, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Part Leather/Alcantara, Part Leather/Cloth, Solid Paint, Alloy Wheels.

  • Ad ID
    414823
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    70500 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£7,500

Owens Express Motors
Bootle, L304UA, Merseyside
United Kingdom

