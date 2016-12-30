loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3dr 2009

£9,495
car description

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON, Audi TT 2.0 TFSI in metallic black with full red leather interior, looks and drives great, in excellent condition inside and out, genuine miles with 4 Audi main dealer stamps in the book, upgraded alloy wheels, we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, drive away insurance available, nationwide delivery can be arranged, parts and labour warranty included in sale, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted.

Accessories

3 Month Warranty Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels AUX Port CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded Electric Mirrors Electric Windows HPI Clear Leather Interior Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Six Speed Gearbox Traction Control Upgraded Alloys Warranted Mileage

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223918
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/12/2016
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TFSI 3dr
39 Park Lane, Downham Market
Downham Market, PE38 9SH, Norfolk
United Kingdom

