loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3DR 200 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3DR 200 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

GREY WITH HALF LEATHER INTERIOR + SPORT SEATS + AUXILIARY PORT + HEATED MIRRORS + AIR CON + 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS.......At Dace German Car Centre we are very proud to be named the first Stockport Trading Standards Approved Car Retailer, with process and procedures developed with and applauded by them. We price check our vehicles daily in order to maintain a highly competitive price point. Such is our confidence that we offer great value, if you should find a like-for-like vehicle for sale at a main dealer, or similarly professional car retailer, we will offer to beat that price with our NATIONAL PRICE PROMISE GUARANTEE. At each of our branches we have a highly experienced Business Manager on hand to help you find the ideal financial package. You can also phone and pre-arrange your finance before you visit. We do recommend that customers RESERVE their choice of vehicle prior to making their trip, to avoid potentially missing their perfect car. Visit our website http://www.dacegermancarcentre.co.uk At Dace German Car Centre we carry over 500 cars in group stock. Many have Full Service History, Automatic or Manual and Models like Black Edition, FSI, S line, SE Technik, Sport, TDI, TFSI, Quattro, Limited Edition, Dynamik some of our cars will have Sat Navigation, Sunroof, Leather and Bluetooth. Please enquire or call 0161 4424360 if you do not see what you are looking for and we will try and find it for you?....Date of Reg 05/10/2007

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412923
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,740

Dace German Car Centre- Trading Standards Approved
Stockport, SK45EA, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!