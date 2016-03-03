AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3d 200 BHP

Accessories

In stock now this stunning massive specification T.T Coupe. This car comes with full heated 2 tone extended black and red leather interior, 18 inch 10 spoke Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, remote central locking with 2 X Keys, multi function leather steering wheel, mobile phone preparation, iPod connection, electric windows, the list goes on.... I have had only 1 owner from new and come complete with full service history and my all important cambelt changed recently, last serviced at 72k and a new mot with no advisories. Big specification and stunning throughout.... The biggest selection of SMALL cars in the South with NO DEPOSIT and NOTHING TO PAY FOR 2 MONTHS. Part exchange welcome.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Alloy Wheels - 9Jx18in 10 Spoke Design, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Extended Leather Package - Coloured, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Fog Lights, GSM Mobile Telephone Preparation, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Leather, iPod Connection, Limited Slip Differential - Automatic, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Sound Processor, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather