AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI 3d 200 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI 3d 200 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: BLACK
Full Service History, Red Leather Seats, Climate Control, Central Door Locking - Remote, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Front Fog Lights, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Body Coloured Bumpers, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Computer - Driver Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Electric Windows - Front, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Sports, Seating Capacity - Four Seats
Culloden Car Sales
Inverness, IV27WB, Highland
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016