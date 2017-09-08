loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TFSI (310ps) TTS quattro S Tronic Auto

£32,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TFSI (310ps) TTS quattro S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7700 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

Accessories

Bang & Olufsen Sound System,MMI navigation plus,MMI navigation plus,Super sports seats in Fine Nappa leather with S embossing o,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Brake calipers painted in red with TTS logo,19 inch x 9J '5-parallel-spoke Star' design alloy wheels with 24,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi active lane assist,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth interface,Comfort and Sound package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,ECO function,Extended leather package in black leather,Front centre armrest,Heated front seats,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED headlights,LED interior lighting package,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Tyre repair kit,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316555
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7700 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Northampton Audi
NN55DH, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

