AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr - XENONS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SD CARD MEDIA INPUT

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr - XENONS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SD CARD MEDIA INPUT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 36410 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Black
This Mythos Black Audi TT Features Audi Virtual Cockpit, Wifi, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, SD Card Media Input, Half Leather, 18 inch alloys, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control, Sports Seats, CD Player, Electronic hand brake, LED Daytime Running Lights, DAB, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Heated Wing Mirrors, Voice Control. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016