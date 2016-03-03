AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr - XENONS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SD CARD MEDIA INPUT

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr - XENONS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SD CARD MEDIA INPUT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 36410 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Black

This Mythos Black Audi TT Features Audi Virtual Cockpit, Wifi, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, SD Card Media Input, Half Leather, 18 inch alloys, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control, Sports Seats, CD Player, Electronic hand brake, LED Daytime Running Lights, DAB, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Heated Wing Mirrors, Voice Control. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417442
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    36410 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£18,590

Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom

