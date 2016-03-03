Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 17724 Engine Size: 1329 Ext Color: Blue
2015 Audi TT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr Sports with 17724miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016