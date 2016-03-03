loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr Sports

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 17724 Engine Size: 1329 Ext Color: Blue

2015 Audi TT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr Sports with 17724miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    402965
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    17724 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1329
  • Engine Model
    1329
£19,995

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

