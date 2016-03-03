loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI ULTRA SPORT 2d 182 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI ULTRA SPORT 2d 182 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 27000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: GREY

STUNNING NEW MODEL AUDI TT CONVERTIBLE WITH VIRTUAL COCKPIT SAT NAV HEATED SEATS XENON LIGHTS ONE OWNER WITH FSH Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, DAB Radio, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Head Restraints - Front, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Keyless Go - Keyless Go, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, On-Board Monitor, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Four Seats - Front & Rear, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers - Four, Start/Stop System - Start/Stop System, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tyre Pressure Control, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, USB Connection

  • Ad ID
    420649
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£19,450

Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom

