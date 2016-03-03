loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr [Tech Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr [Tech Pack] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 5830 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: White

Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Cruise control + speed limiter, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, MMI touch panel, DAB Digital radio, Bluetooth audio streaming, Audi music interface, LED daytime running lights, Auto headlight range control, Automatic coming/leaving home lighting function, Headlight wash system, Service interval indicator, Progressive power assisted steering, Audi drive select, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, S Line body styling, Retractable rear spoiler, Rear diffuser, Rain and light sensors, LED rear lights, High gloss black front grille, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Electric front windows, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Auxiliary input socket, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, Split folding rear seat, Perforated leather gearknob, Isofix on outer rear seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Front head restraints, Front centre armrest, Electric lumbar support, Black headlining, Aluminium door sill trims, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Warning triangle, Tyre pressure warning, Seatbelt warning, Head airbags, Front side airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, First aid kit, ESP, Electromechanical parking brake, EDL traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Curtain airbags, ASR traction control, ABS, 3 point front seat belts, Remote central locking, Locking wheel bolts, Keyless Start, Immobiliser, Anti theft alarm, Diesel particulate filter, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Extended aluminium look with stainless steel pedals, Tyre repair kit, LED running lights

  • Ad ID
    417480
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5830 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
