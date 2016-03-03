AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr - EXTENDED LEATHER PACK - PRIVACY GLASS

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr - EXTENDED LEATHER PACK - PRIVACY GLASS - Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 30695 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Grey
This Daytona Grey Pearl Audi TT Features Sat Nav, Wifi, Heated Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Jukebox, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Audi Virtual Cockpit, LED Headlights, Half Nappa Leather, S-Line Embossed Front Sport Seats, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB/SD Input, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Half Leather, 19 inch alloys, Air Conditioning, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electronic hand brake, Electric Windows, Heated Wing Mirrors, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Upgraded Sound. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustrat
Imperial Cars Exeter
EX28NB
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016