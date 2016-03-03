loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr - EXTENDED LEATHER PACK - PRIVACY GLASS -

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr - EXTENDED LEATHER PACK - PRIVACY GLASS - Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 30695 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Grey

This Daytona Grey Pearl Audi TT Features Sat Nav, Wifi, Heated Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Jukebox, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Audi Virtual Cockpit, LED Headlights, Half Nappa Leather, S-Line Embossed Front Sport Seats, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB/SD Input, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Half Leather, 19 inch alloys, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Start, Air Conditioning, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electronic hand brake, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Heated Wing Mirrors, Voice Control, Upgraded Sound. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustrat

  • Ad ID
    417921
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30695 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
