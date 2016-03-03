loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI ULTRA S LINE 2d 182 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI ULTRA S LINE 2d 182 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 37469 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: BLACK

ONE OWNER FROM NEW, CHEAPEST S LINE NEW SHAPE, DUE IN W/C 4TH DEC. Please call our showroom prior to travelling on 01535 656571.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, DAB Radio, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - LED Daytime Running Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Keyless Go - Keyless Go, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, On-Board Monitor, Power Socket, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Three Seats - Front & Rear, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers - Four, Start/Stop System - Start/Stop System, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Control, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather

  • Ad ID
    417435
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37469 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Airedale Motor Company
Bradford, BD206RH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

