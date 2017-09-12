loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Sport Ultra (184PS)

Compare this car
£23,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Sport Ultra (184PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19400 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3'' LCD instrument cluster, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric front windows, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Retractable rear spoiler, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium door sill trims, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 2 rear seatbelts, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Tyre repair kit,Audi TT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323481
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19400 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

Glasgow Audi
G524UB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed