AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Sport Ultra (184PS)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Sport Ultra (184PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 9224 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: SILVER
Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3'' LCD instrument cluster, Cruise control, Cruise control + speed limiter, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric front windows, Green tinted heat insulating glass, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Retractable rear spoiler, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium door sill trims, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Head airbags, Seatbelt warning, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Sports suspension, Aluminium interior trim, Extended aluminium look with stainless steel pedals, Tyre repair kit,Audi TT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport 2dr
Stirling Audi
FK77LQ,
United Kingdom
