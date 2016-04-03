AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Sport Roadster Quattro 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Sport Roadster Quattro 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 104440 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, Next MOT due 21/11/2017, Last serviced on 03/04/2016 at 91,174 miles, 2 seats, Service History, 12 Months Road Tax Only 145, Specification Includes, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Half Black Leather Interior, Cd Stereo System, Electric Folding Soft Top Roof, Electric Spoiler, Electric Wind Deflector, 4 Wheel Drive, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., 10,500 p/x welcome
V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
