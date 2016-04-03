loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Sport Roadster Quattro 2dr

Compare this car
£10,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Sport Roadster Quattro 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 104440 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, Next MOT due 21/11/2017, Last serviced on 03/04/2016 at 91,174 miles, 2 seats, Service History, 12 Months Road Tax Only 145, Specification Includes, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Half Black Leather Interior, Cd Stereo System, Electric Folding Soft Top Roof, Electric Spoiler, Electric Wind Deflector, 4 Wheel Drive, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., 10,500 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312159
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    104440 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed