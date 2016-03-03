AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Sport Quattro 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Sport Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 87010 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 3 owners, 4 seats, Service History, 168 Bhp, 12 Months Road Tax Is 135, The Specification Includes: 17'' Alloy Wheels, Half Grey Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Cd Stereo System, Electric Spoiler, 4 Wheel Drive. (Quattro), 6 Speed Manual Gearbox And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 8,000 p/x welcome
V12 Sports and Classics
Wolverhampton, WV100AE, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016