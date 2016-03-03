loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Sport Quattro 3dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Sport Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 41000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Metallic Grey, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + TWO OWNER + SERVICE HISTORY + LOW MILEAGE + FULL BLACK LEATHER + HEATED FRONT SEATS + BOSE +, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Electronic Climate Control, 17in x 8J 5 - Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels with 245/50 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player - Radio - AUX - IN Socket, Drivers Information System (DIS), Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Electric Front Windows. 4 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 11,295

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420672
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£11,295

Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!