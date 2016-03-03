AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Sport Quattro 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Sport Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 41000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Grey
Metallic Grey, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + TWO OWNER + SERVICE HISTORY + LOW MILEAGE + FULL BLACK LEATHER + HEATED FRONT SEATS + BOSE +, 2 owners, Black Full leather interior, Electronic Climate Control, 17in x 8J 5 - Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels with 245/50 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player - Radio - AUX - IN Socket, Drivers Information System (DIS), Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Electric Front Windows. 4 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 11,295
Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016