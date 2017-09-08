loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS)

£29,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1500 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic

Accessories

Cruise control,Manual Air Conditioning,Preparation for navigation system,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,S line package,Standard suspension,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,Retractable rear spoiler,Electromechanical parking brake,Radio concert,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,8 passive speakers,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with light and rain sensor pa,Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirrors - electrically folding - adjustable and heated,ECO function,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,S line body styling,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Tyre repair kit,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316559
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1500 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Northampton Audi
NN55DH, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

