AUDI TT 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1500 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic
Cruise control,Manual Air Conditioning,Preparation for navigation system,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,S line package,Standard suspension,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,Retractable rear spoiler,Electromechanical parking brake,Radio concert,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,8 passive speakers,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with light and rain sensor pa,Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirrors - electrically folding - adjustable and heated,ECO function,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,S line body styling,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Tyre repair kit,Windscreen sunband,
Northampton Audi
NN55DH, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
