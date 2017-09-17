AUDI TT 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS)

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6987 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: GREY
Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Navigation system - High,MMI navigation plus,DAB digital radio reception,S sports seats at front,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,S line package,Electromechanical parking brake,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Anti-theft alarm,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth interface,Comfort and Sound package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Front airbags,Front centre armrest,Front seats with manual height adjustment,Front side airbags,Headlight washer system,Heated front seats,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED daytime running lights,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system plus - front and rear,S line body styling,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,
Crewe Audi
Crewe, CW16YG, Cheshire
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...