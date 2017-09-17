loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS)

£22,900
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6987 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Navigation system - High,MMI navigation plus,DAB digital radio reception,S sports seats at front,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,S line package,Electromechanical parking brake,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Anti-theft alarm,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth interface,Comfort and Sound package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Front airbags,Front centre armrest,Front seats with manual height adjustment,Front side airbags,Headlight washer system,Heated front seats,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED daytime running lights,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system plus - front and rear,S line body styling,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329982
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6987 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Crewe Audi
Crewe, CW16YG, Cheshire
United Kingdom

