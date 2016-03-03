loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line Special Ed 2dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line Special Ed 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 61977 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

ABS, ASR Traction Control, EDL Traction Control, Electric Front Windows, First Aid Kit, Front Fog Lights, Front Sports Seats, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Warning Triangle, Driver's Information System, Twin Exhaust Pipes, Service Interval Indicator, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Body Colour Bumpers, Leather Handbrake Grip, Front Side Airbags, Fasten Seatbelt Reminder, Body Colour Electric Adjustable Heated Door Mirrors, Rake/reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Power Steering, Electronic Climate Control (ECC), Leather Interior Door Handles, ESP, Front Head Restraints, Jack And Tool Kit, Split Folding Rear Seat, Front Passenger Seat Isofix Location Point, Aluminium Interior Trim, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Thatcham Cat.1 Alarm, Tyre Mobility System, Leather Centre Console Armrest, BOSE Surround Sound, Scuff Plates With Metal Inlays, Retractable Rear Spoiler, Short-shift Manual Gearbox, Auxiliary Input Socket, Height Adjustable Front Seats, Solid Paint, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Front Floor Mats, Front Passenger Airbag Deactivation, S Line Sports Suspension, Mobile Phone Preparation With Bluetooth Interface, Radio/CD + MP3, 19" 7 Twin-spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412703
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    61977 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£11,495

Bishop & Bishop
Wigston, LE181NT, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

