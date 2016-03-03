AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line Manual

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 39376 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: IBIS WHITE

Accessories

ABS, ESP, ASR traction control, Split folding rear seat, Immobiliser, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Auxiliary input socket, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Driver's information system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electric front windows, Electronic climate control (ECC), First aid kit, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front side airbags, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Locking wheel bolts, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Remote central locking, SD card slot, Service interval indicator, Twin exhaust pipes, Tyre mobility system, Warning triangle, matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413448
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    39376 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£12,995

Hayselden Barnsley Ltd
Barnsley, S751JA, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

