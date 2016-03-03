AUDI TT 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line Manual

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 39376 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: IBIS WHITE
ABS, ESP, ASR traction control, Split folding rear seat, Immobiliser, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Auxiliary input socket, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Driver's information system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electric front windows, Electronic climate control (ECC), First aid kit, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front side airbags, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Locking wheel bolts, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Remote central locking, SD card slot, Service interval indicator, Twin exhaust pipes, Tyre mobility system, Warning triangle, matching interior
Hayselden Barnsley Ltd
Barnsley, S751JA, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016