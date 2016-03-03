AUDI TT 2.0 TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION 2d 168 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 2.0 TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION 2d 168 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 80000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: BLACK
STUNNING LOOKING BLACK EDITION TT IN BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER ALLOYS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION BACKED UP BY FULL SERVICE HISTORY Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Chassis - Sport, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment, Interior Finishes - Metal, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass - Rear Windows, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth/Leather
Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom
